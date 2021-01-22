Republican Congresswoman files article of impeachment against Joe Biden

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



MARJORIE Taylor Greene, a Republican representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, has filed articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

Greene, who is an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, the 45th US president, made it known in a statement on her Twitter page on Thursday.

I’ll be introducing Articles of Impeachment against President-elect @JoeBiden due to his abuses of power as Vice President. Americans can’t have a President who has threatened foreign governments to remove government officials. #ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/6v7bJyYO4l — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 17, 2021

“I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how it goes,” she said.



Like Trump, Greene had disputed through her Twitter, which has 57,000 followers, the credibility of the November 2020 US presidential election alleging that it was marred by voter fraud.

She was subsequently suspended from Twitter for multiple violations, but was later restored for 12 hours.

In the build-up to the election, the Trump’s administration and his Republican allies in Congress had made Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine a line of attack against his father, Joe Biden.

Senate Republicans said in a report last year that the appointment might have posed a conflict of interest but did not provide evidence that policies were directly affected by Hunter Biden’s work.

In December, it was then revealed that Hunter was under federal investigation for his taxes.

Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing, and his father released a statement supporting his son.

Unlike Trump who was impeached twice by Democrats-controlled House and acquitted once by a Republican controlled Senate, it is unlikely that Biden will be impeached with party controlling the House and the Senate.

Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.