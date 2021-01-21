Biden reverses Trump’s travel ban on Nigeria, others

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



BARELY 24 hours in his presidency, Joe Biden, United States 46th president, has reversed the discriminatory immigration policies of Donald Trump, his predecessor, which banned immigrants from Nigeria and 11 other countries from entering the US.

Trump had banned citizens of Nigeria, Chad, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar, among others, from entering the US. Their sin was coming from predominantly ‘Muslim countries.’

However, Biden, who was sworn in on Wednesday, in his first day as president, reversed the policies.

He signed 17 executive orders and two action plans before the end of his first day in office. On policy concerning the control of COVID-19 in the US, Biden made it mandatory for all Americans to wear face masks in all federal buildings and during inter-state travel.

In his statement, Biden reiterated his stance to reporters that, “It’s requiring, as I said all along, where I have authority, mandating masks be worn, social distancing be kept on federal property.”

He also reversed Trump’s policies on COVID-19 and climate change.

He equally ordered that the United States re-join the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the World Health Organisation (WHO), which Trump taunted.

He directed the Customs and Immigration to reverse actions which cause family separation.

The president has also halted the US- Mexico border wall construction project by Trump, targeting two other orders to provide succour for American citizens who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus.

In his quest to make every American citizens equal, Biden signed an order to address racial disparities and inequality within the US government and its operations.

He directed the federal bureaucracy to review every clause that seeks to isolate some group based on racial inclination on how resources are allocated.

By this action, the 1776 Commission which the Trump administration signed into law last September has been dissolved.

The next order Biden signed was for the protection of citizens from sexual discrimination in the workplace and the protection of the LBGTQ Americans.

He promised to roll out up to 53 orders in the next 10 days of his stay in office.