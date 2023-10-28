Rest and Resilience Fellowship seeks entries

Reporters Without Borders Germany (RSF) in partnership with the taz Panter Foundation, invites application for the annual Rest & Resilience Fellowship.

These media professionals can escape their arduous daily duties, allowing them to recover from stressful work environments and widen their personal and professional perspectives.

The fellowship is for two journalists from countries with limited press and information freedom to spend six months in Berlin.

The fellowship programme provides a variety of programmes aimed at additional training and networking, with an emphasis on active involvement.

The programme covers the following costs:

Visa and travel costs.

A furnished apartment in Berlin.

Travel health insurance for the entire six-month duration.

A 1000€ monthly grant.

Fellows will also receive psychological support, various workshops (such as digital safety training and stress management), and professional journalistic and personal training opportunities.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 19, 2023. Interested journalists can apply here