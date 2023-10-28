Rest and Resilience Fellowship seeks entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Reporters Without Borders Germany
Reporters Without Borders Germany
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

Reporters Without Borders Germany (RSF) in partnership with the taz Panter Foundation, invites application for the annual Rest & Resilience Fellowship. 

These media professionals can escape their arduous daily duties, allowing them to recover from stressful work environments and widen their personal and professional perspectives.

The fellowship is for two journalists from countries with limited press and information freedom to spend six months in Berlin. 

The fellowship programme provides a variety of programmes aimed at additional training and networking, with an emphasis on active involvement.

The programme covers the following costs:

  • Visa and travel costs.
  • A furnished apartment in Berlin.
  • Travel health insurance for the entire six-month duration.
  • A 1000€ monthly grant.

Fellows will also receive psychological support, various workshops (such as digital safety training and stress management), and professional journalistic and personal training opportunities.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 19, 2023. Interested journalists can apply here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.