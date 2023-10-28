Zamfara government shuts major market after bandits killed 4 in fresh attack

ZAMFARA State government has shut Maru Market, a major market in the state, after bandits killed four people in Nasarawa community of Maru Local Government Area of the state, on Friday, October 27.

The ICIR gathered that the terrorists, in large numbers, stormed the community around 2:30 a.m.

The bandits were subsequently engaged in gunfights by the Nigerian Army for several hours, according to sources.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the terrorists killed four residents, injured many, and damaged houses.

According to the source, some injured residents were rushed to a medical facility in Gusau, the state capital, for treatment.

The source also disclosed that the deceased were buried at Maru Cemetery hours after they were killed.

“If not because of the quick response of the military, the casualties could have been more.

“The exchange of fire between the military and the bandits was so high. The gun sounds were everywhere until around 5:30 a.m.,” the source narrated.

The ICIR’s efforts to obtain the details of the attack from the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Yazid Abubakar proved abortive, as he did not answer phone calls put across to his line. He did not also reply to texts and WhatsApp messages sent to his line.

Reacting to the attack, the Zamfara state government, through the commissioner of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Munnir Kaura, announced the immediate closure of Maru Market.

“Due to the frequent bandits attacks in Maru town, the Zamfara state government has shut down the Maru Market instantly till further notice when the security situation is improved”, the announcement (in Hausa) said.

The attack occurred a few days after an attempted attack by bandits on the palace of Emir of Maru, Abubakar Maigari, on Tuesday, October 26.

Although residents disclosed that the Police thwarted the attack, the terrorists killed one Ukashatu, a physically challenged (crippled) living beside the palace.

The terrorists were also said to have abducted an IT officer of the emirate, Hassan Marafa.

The ICIR reported that bandits attacked Maru town and killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kazeem Raheem, one police sergeant, Rabiu Bagobiri; one vigilante member Shehu Chika and abducted several people from the town, on March 4, 2023.

Zamfara has faced attacks from terrorists, lost hundreds of residents to insecurity, and had thousands of others displaced.

The incessant attacks have led to many people deserting the community, with houses, schools, mosques, and shops spared by the bandits’ inferno shut by owners.

Expressing their displeasure over the protracted cases of insecurity, some youths in the state on Tuesday, October 17, blocked the Gusau-Kaura Namoda highway at the Sakajiki community over recurring bandit attacks, killings, abductions and other insecurity issues in the state.

The community youth trooped to the highway at dawn, preventing motorists and other road users from moving for several hours. They barricaded the road with timber logs and stones.

On Thursday, October 26, The ICIR reported how gunmen killed a senior Police officer, Musa Sakajiki, accused of working with bandits to attack innocent people in his village and other parts of Zamfara State.