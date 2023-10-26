Police foil attack on emir’s palace in Zamfara

THE Police in Zamfara State thwarted a bandits’ attack on the Palace of Emir of Maru, Abubakar Maigari, in Maru local government area of the state on Tuesday, October 24,

The terrorists attacked the palace around 8:50 pm, shortly after the Emir returned from a trip.

Although the bandits killed one Mallam Ukashatu, a physically challenged (cripple) living beside the palace, some residents alleged that the Police officer stationed at the palace confronted the terrorists in a gun duel and managed to disperse them before the arrival of more officers.

The terrorists were also said to have abducted an IT officer of the emirate, Hassan Sani Marafa.

The ICIR’s efforts to obtain the details of the attack from the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Yazid Abubakar proved abortive, as he did not answer phone calls put across to his line.

He did not also respond to text messages sent to him.

Meanwhile, the Police PRO reportedly confirmed the incident to the state-based Smarts News.

He said the Police patrol team who swiftly responded to the distress call for reinforcement restored normalcy at the emirate and the Maru town.

The ICIR reports that bandits attacked Maru town and killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kazeem Raheem, one police sergeant, Rabiu Bagobiri; one vigilante member Shehu Chika and abducted several people from the town, on March 4, 2023.

Zamfara has faced attacks from terrorists, lost hundreds of residents to insecurity, and had thousands of others displaced.

The ICIR reports that nine students of Federal University Gusau, alongside other construction workers, are still in captivity after over 30 days of abduction from their hostels at Sabon Gida village.

Zamfara youths protest over insecurity, block highway

In an attempt to show their displeasure over the protracted cases of insecurity, some youths in Zamfara on Tuesday, October 17, blocked the Gusau-Kaura Namoda highway at the Sakajiki community over recurring bandit attacks, killings, abductions and other insecurity issues in the state.

The ICIR gathered that bandits abducted women from the village after killing several others and setting many houses on fire. They also allegedly used a Police patrol vehicle (Hilux) they snatched to loot foodstuffs from the community.

Reacting to this, the community youth trooped to the highway at dawn, preventing motorists and other road users from moving for several hours. They barricaded the road with timber logs and stones.

The incessant attacks have led to many people deserting the community, with houses, schools, mosques, and shops spared by the bandits’ inferno shut by owners.

The ICIR also reported that the state, over the years, has battled incessant attacks from bandits and other terrorist groups.

The terrorists often target communities, raiding villages and abducting people for ransom. These activities have led to a huge loss of lives and property, displacing numerous families and causing widespread fear and instability in the state.

Zamfara had the second-highest number of deaths caused by non-state actors in the first quarter of 2022, with 327 cases.

The state’s immediate past governor, Bello Matalle, lost re-election in March after battling unsuccessfully throughout his four years in office to secure his state.

Despite this, The ICIR reported how President Bola Tinubu appointed him a Minister of State for Defence in August 2023 despite his failure to protect his people.