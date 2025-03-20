Revoke Rivers emergency rule, South-South governors tell Tinubu

THE South-South Governors’ Forum has urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the state of emergency he declared in Rivers State on March 18.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 20, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the forum chairman, Governor Douye Diri, pointed out that the situation in Rivers State did not meet the criteria for the declaration of a state of emergency as outlined in Section 305(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

“To reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, we propose the rescission of the state of emergency,” said the forum.

It emphasised that the constitution outlined procedures for the removal of a governor, deputy governor, and members of the state House of Assembly.

According to the forum, the political crisis in Rivers State should ideally be resolved through legal and constitutional means rather than executive fiat.

“We recognise the president’s constitutional duty to maintain law and order throughout Nigeria, just as we are equally mandated to ensure peace and stability in our states.

“However, the South-South Governors’ Forum expresses concern that the current political situation in Rivers State does not satisfy the criteria for declaring a state of emergency as outlined in Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

“This section suggests that such a declaration should be considered under specific conditions like war, external aggression, imminent invasion, breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers” the group said.

While encouraging all parties involved to stay calm, maintain peace, and uphold the nation’s constitution, the forum called for dialogue as the way forward.

“In the meantime, we encourage all parties to remain calm and uphold peace and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The time for dialogue is now,” the group stressed.

The ICIR reported that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and legal experts in their separate reactions to the declaration condemned the president’s action.

Atiku described the decision as a politically motivated move designed to punish perceived opponents, while the Nigerian Bar Association, the umbrella body of Nigerian lawyers, described it as unconstitutional.