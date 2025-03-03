Rivers Assembly gives Fubara 2-day ultimatum to present 2025 budget

THE Rivers State House of Assembly has given Governor Siminalayi Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget, nullifying the one he signed earlier.

During Monday’s, March 3, plenary in Port Harcourt, Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, moved a motion compelling the governor to submit the budget.

This development followed last week’s Supreme Court ruling, which reinstated Martin Amaewhule and his faction as the legitimate members of the Assembly.

In dismissing Fubara’s appeal, the court directed Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Fubara had signed the N1.1 trillion budget into law on January 2 after presenting it to a four-member lawmakers headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

However, the Supreme Court’s ruling effectively invalidated legislative actions taken by the Oko-Jumbo-led faction, prompting the demand for a fresh budget presentation.

The court deemed Fubara’s presentation of an appropriation bill before a splinter House of Assembly as absurd.

In a resolution signed by Speaker Amaewhule, the lawmakers cited the Supreme Court’s directive halting federal allocations to the state and prohibiting spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund until a properly passed Appropriation Bill is in place.

The resolution stated that, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the House expected the governor to submit the 2025 budget within 48 hours.

“That pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court in Suit no.: SC/CV/1174/2024 for the stoppage of Statutory Federal allocations to the Rivers State Government and halting of spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State pending the passage of an Appropriation Bill, you are requested to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“That the House expects you to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill within 48 hours,” the resolution read.

The crisis in the Rivers Assembly stems from the 2023 defection of over 25 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that created a faction in the House.

While Fubara backed Oko-Jumbo’s leadership, the faction led by Amaewhule insisted on its legitimacy. The conflict escalated in October when the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court that nullified the N800 billion 2024 budget passed by the pro-Fubara lawmakers.

But during the plenary on Monday, a report by Channels TV, indicated that there was no mention of the 2024 budget.

The lawmakers referenced constitutional provisions and the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2023, which prohibits the administration of local governments by unelected officials.

This was coming a day after Fubara asked the heads of local government administration to immediately take over the affairs of the 23 councils pending fresh elections by the state electoral body.

The embattled governor gave the order in a state-wide broadcast on Sunday, March 2, following the Supreme Court judgement on the matter.

I am not afraid of impeachment – Fubara

Reacting further on the incident, Fubara declared that he is not afraid of impeachment, reaffirming his stance amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Speaking on Monday, March 3, during the inauguration of Government House Staff Quarters, Fubara addressed the rising tension between his administration and the state House of Assembly.

The governor stated that while he did not support violence, he would not hesitate to take decisive action when necessary.

“In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the cause for that decision.

“Let me say it again, I am not scared of anything. The worst that would happen is for me to leave the office. Is it not? Am I leaving the earth, is going to stop me from existing? So I am not even bothered about that.

“But the right thing must be done and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. So let me thank everyone, most especially our youths. Be strong. I assure you, at the right time, you will get instruction,” Fubara said.