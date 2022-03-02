Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

— 1 min read

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Source: Wikipedia

RUSSIAN troops are advancing near Enerhodar, where the biggest nuclear plant in Europe is located and unarmed workers and residents of the area are resisting the invasion, according to the city’s Mayor Dmytro Orlov.

“We have informed them that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the town are under reliable protection. Residents will let them enter into the town not in the slightest. They heard us and went to convey our position to their leadership,” the mayor said.

Russia is exercising no restraint in spite of a peace talk on Monday at the Ukraine-Belarus border, and has continued to attack major cities and facilities in Ukraine over the past week.

The latest target, Enerhodar, is a city in southern Ukraine, home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest power plant in Europe.

On Tuesday, the Russian army continued to fire rockets and multiple launch rocket systems at Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol and other strategic towns, killing innocent civilians.

“Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were killed, while 112 were wounded in Kharkiv as the result of shelling of the second largest Ukrainian city,” Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Monday in The Hague that possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine will be investigated.

Meanwhile, according to a new poll by the RngRating group, 88 per cent of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will successfully fight off Russia, 98 per cent support the actions of the Armed Forces, while 93 per cent support President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Another 86 per cent of Ukrainians support the country’s accession to the European Union (EU) and 76 per cent of the population wants the country to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).