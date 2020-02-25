Sagamu: Protesters attempted to loot banks, gov. Abiodun says, threatens residents

THE governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said that protesters who took to the streets of Sagamu town in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state on Monday, attempted to attack the divisional police station and set out to loot local banks.

According to the governor, the protesters went against the promise to exercise restraint and set out to disturb public peace while they marched against the killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem, a footballer with Remo Stars Football Club.

In a press conference, the governor accused the protesters of aiming to aggravate an already tense situation in which attempts to destroy the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were carried out, leading to fatalities.

Abiodun also put out a warning to any party seeking to cause more trouble in the state.

In the statement, the governor announced that “security has been further beefed up, including the involvement of the Nigerian Army and other law enforcement agencies.”

He advised that parents should caution their children against confronting security agents as governmentattempt to restore normalcy in the state.

He also stated that the presidency has been briefed on the incident that caused the death of some five persons, adding that the residents of the state can continue with their business as usual.

In closing, he promised that those who caused the death of the young footballer would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The incident in Sagamu has made Nigerians renew their stand against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

All over social media, people called for the end of the security group, who have overtime been accused of extorting and killing young citizens.

With a long record of atrocities pinned on SARS, citizens keep seeking a total overhaul and reformation of the group but the government is slow to oblige.

In a tweet, Amnesty International stated that the security group which was created to protect the people has become a problem and danger to society.