Sanusi’s removal portrays clearly, the recklessness of our country today—Peter Obi

FORMER governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi says the removal of the former emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II has impacted more negatively on Nigeria than on the dethroned emir himself.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter handle, Obi, said Sanusi’s removal by Kano State Government has portrayed clearly, the recklessness in the country today.

‘’His removal portrays clearly, the recklessness of our country today,’’ Obi tweeted.

The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the recent reckless executive action in Kano has further validated fears of many foreign investors about the growing lawlessness in the country.

He said while speaking to investors in London a few weeks ago, their primary concern about investing in Nigeria was the unceasing lawlessness and insecurity.

“We must be better and act better if we seriously plan to play on the global stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mujtaba Abubakar Abba, the Principal Private Secretary to deposed emir has relinquished his position as the Falakin Kano.

Abba in a letter of resignation sent to the Kano State Government on Wednesday, thanked the government for allowing him the opportunity to serve.

It would be recalled that Sanusi was dethroned on Monday by the Kano State Government on the grounds of insubordination and lack of support and cooperation.

The former emir has however been appointed as the Chancellor of Kaduna State University by the Nasiru El-Rufia, Governor of Kaduna State less than 48 hours after his dethronement.