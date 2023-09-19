Sanwo-Olu engages SSS to support Police investigation into Mohbad’s death

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the State Security Service (SSS) to join the Police’s ongoing investigation into the death of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, a 27-year-old musician widely known as Mohbad.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 19, the governor assured the public that he had been working with relevant authorities to ensure justice was delivered over the late singer’s passing.

He noted that he had invited the State Security Service (SSS) to join the Police in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

He also appealed to individuals with crucial information on the singer’s passing to come forward and aid a thorough investigation.

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role in any event leading to the death of Mohbad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“I hereby plead with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such. I have also appealed to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process”, he noted.

He assured the public that both the Police and SSS would provide periodic updates on the progress of the investigation.

The governor also called for public patience and sympathized with the late artist’s family, friends, and fans.

“I also appeal to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter. Staying calm and following the process will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

Since the death of the young artiste on September 12, singers, celebrities, and other Nigerians have been mourning his demise and paying tribute to him.

According to reports, youths in different cities have taken to the streets to protest, demanding justice for the late singer.

The ICIR reported how the Police had launched an investigation into Mohbad’s death, and a lawyer called for a coroner’s inquest to unravel the cause of his passing.