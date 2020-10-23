Sanwo-Olu releases list of police officers under prosecution

THE Lagos State government has listed no fewer than 20 ongoing cases against policemen that are facing trial in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor through Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice released the details of the policemen on Thursday.

Onigbajo stated that the state has always been committed to the prosecution of erring security officers, just as he enjoined the public to keep track of the cases as state lawyers diligently prosecute them in the interest of the public.

The public disclosure of the policemen facing trial in the state is coming few days after Sanwo-Olu promised to ensure justice for victims of police brutality in the state.

20 policemen facing prosecution for charges ranges from murder to other minor offences were succinctly captured in the list.

10 policemen are facing murder and attempted murder in various courts, seven are facing charges of various degrees of manslaughter, three cases of armed robbery/conspiracy and one grievous bodily harm.

The policemen facing charges include: Inspector Surulere Irede, Sergeant Sunday Ogunyemi, Corporal Ezekiel Babatunde, Ogunyemi Olalekan, Sergeant Gbanwuan Isaac, Aminu Joseph, Sergeant Alechenu Benedict, Sergeant Adebayo Abdullahi, Inspector A. Mohammed, and Mathew Ohansi.

Others include: Sergeant Segun Okun, Capt Adekunle Oluwarotimi, Adamu Dare, Sergeant Mark Argo, Corporal Pepple Boma, Inspector Emmanuel Akpobana, Emmanuel Uyankweke, Akanbi Lookman, Edokhe Omokhue, Afolabi Saka, Monday Gabriel, Yahya Adesina, and Aremu Museliu.