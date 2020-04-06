Schools are closed, shortage of supplies lingers – US laments as it evacuates 385 citizens from Nigeria

THE United States(US) Mission informed it citizens just before evacuating about 385 of them from Nigeria the country was facing a shortage of supplies including toilet paper, canned and frozen foods.

The US Mission also told citizens willing to return home that schools were closed as up to 385 of them were evacuated on Monday, through the Murtala Muhammadu International Airport, Lagos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notice published on the Nigerian US Embassy website, the government told its citizens they would cater financially for themselves including bearing the cost of the flight back to the country as well as the cost of reaching their final destination.

In the notice, citizens on the verge of return to the US were informed that the hospitals in the country were overwhelmed and those seeking to get back in the country would be liable for their health bills where their insurance lapses.

It was also highlighted in the notice that US citizens exiting Nigeria might not get the chance to return due to the travel ban and restriction placed on commercial international flights.

It advised that travelers brace up for the worst as they exit Nigeria in this COVID-19 period.

Currently, the US has recorded over 273,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 7,000 deaths as a result of the deadly virus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In Nigeria, 232 cases of Coronavirus and five deaths have been recorded according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).