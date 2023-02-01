S’Court sacks Taraba APC guber candidate, Bwacha

THE Supreme Court has sacked the Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate Emmanuel Bwacha.

The apex court on Wednesday, February 1, set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Yola Division, which had earlier on November 24, 2022, reinstated Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the APC in the March 11 governorship election.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel, confirmed the verdict of the Federal High Court, which stated that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state.

The Appeal Court in Yola had reinstated Bwacha as the party’s candidate for Taraba state.

Two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja had at various times nullified the APC gubernatorial primary election and ordered a fresh primary within 14 days.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment, maintained that the court of appeal was wrong to have set aside the decision of the trial court.