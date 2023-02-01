36.5 C
Abuja

S’Court sacks Taraba APC guber candidate, Bwacha

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Emmanuel Bwacha
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Supreme Court has sacked the Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate Emmanuel Bwacha.

The apex court on Wednesday, February 1, set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Yola Division, which had earlier on November 24, 2022, reinstated Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the APC in the March 11 governorship election.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel, confirmed the verdict of the Federal High Court, which stated that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state.
.
The Appeal Court in Yola had reinstated Bwacha as the party’s candidate for Taraba state.

Two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja had at various times nullified the APC gubernatorial primary election and ordered a fresh primary within 14 days.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment, maintained that the court of appeal was wrong to have set aside the decision of the trial court.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Tinubu’s outburst on exchange rate, an attack on PDP not Buhari – APC

THE Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the...
News

Tallen urges security agencies to prioritise gender issues

MINISTER of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has urged security agencies to prioritise gender issues. This...
National News

Lawan: S’Court to rule on APC’s appeal against Machina Feb 6

THE Supreme Court has fixed February 6 to deliver judgment in an appeal filed...
Elections

APC, PDP, SDP members defect to Labour Party in Ondo

MEMBERS of major political parties in Ondo State have defected to the Labour Party...
Business and Economy

El-Rufai berates Buhari, fifth columnists over naira redesign, fuel crisis

GOVERNOR Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Tinubu’s outburst on exchange rate, an attack on PDP not Buhari – APC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.