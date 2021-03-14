Security operatives foil attempted kidnap in another Kaduna school

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

JOINT efforts of military, police and local vigilante have foiled an attempted kidnap and attack at Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kaduna State.

According to Samuel Aruwan, state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the criminals invaded the school in early hours of Sunday, but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the quick response of the security operatives.

Aruwan confirmed that all 307 students of the school were safe.

“Between the late hours of Saturday and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara Local Government Area, in an attempt to kidnap students. Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

“The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee. The attempted kidnap was foiled,” he said.

The incident happened two days after 39 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Last week, soldiers prevented gunmen from abducting students of a Turkish school in Kaduna.

Also, an attempt to abduct some persons at the quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Kaduna was foiled.