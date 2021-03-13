Kidnappers of Kaduna College of Forestry students demand N500m ransom

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

KIDNAPPERS of students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have demanded 500 million naira for their release.

On Saturday, the criminals released a short video showing 39 students kidnapped from the college begging the state government to facilitate their release.

In the two-minute, six-second video, the gunmen were seen in military uniforms displaying their arsenal of weapons in a show of strength, threatening to eliminate their hostages if the government failed to pay the ransom or tried to secure their release by force.

“My name is Abubakar Yakubu. A student of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna. I am appealing to the Governor of Kaduna State, the state government and the Federal government,” one of the students said.

Another abducted student appealed to the Nigerian government to come to their rescue by paying the 500 million naira demanded by their abductors.

She said, “Please, we need your help; they are asking for 500 million naira.”

On Friday, The ICIR had reported how the criminals kidnapped students of the college in the late hours of Thursday after breaching the parameter fence of the school.

However, in a statement on Friday afternoon, the Kaduna State government announced the rescue of 180 students by the Nigerian Army.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security, disclosed that about 30 of the students were yet to be accounted for.