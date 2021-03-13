Kidnapping: Buhari issues ‘stern’ warning to bandits, upcoming terrorists

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has issued a ‘stern’ warning to bandits operating in Nigeria, saying that the country would not allow destruction of the school system.

Buhari said this in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Saturday.

According to Shehu, Buhari also commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and ‘early response’ of the military that led to the rescue of 180 students, including eight staff members.

Buhari likewise urged the military to intensify efforts to ensure that others declared missing were found and returned safely to their families.

He also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in combating kidnappers in the country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed, but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment,” the statement read in part.

This is coming a few hours after a viral video showed students captured by kidnappers pleading to the federal government for help.

The gunmen had abducted 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In the viral video, the kidnappers demanded 500 million naira for the release of the students.

On many occasions, Buhari has assured Nigerians of his commitment to end insecurity in the country, but his assurances are like water off the duck’s back, given the kidnappings, abductions and killings have worsened across the country.