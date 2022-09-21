23.1 C
Senate confirms Ariwoola as CJN

Mustapha Usman
CJN Ariwoola. Photo: TW/@NGRPresident
THE Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ariwoola was confirmed at about 12:55 pm after being questioned by the Senate.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, moved two motions for the upper chamber to screen Ariwoola.

His motions were approved by the legislators and stamped by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan called for the screening exercise to be moved forward from where it was listed on the order paper.

Thereafter, Ariwoola and all Supreme Court judges, President of the Court of Appeal, President of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court and Secretary of the National Judicial Council walked into the chambers and took their seats.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in June swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in of Justice Ariwoola followed the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko on health grounds.

Muhammad resigned after he of abandoning his responsibilities as the leader of the court by 14 justices of the apex court.

Ariwoola, however, has been holding the office since the resignation of Ibrahim Muhammad.

In July, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the senate asking to confirm the appointment of Ariwoola as CJN.

According to the president, the request for a confirmation is in accordance with Section 231(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari wrote: “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Ariwoola was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal (2005-2011) and was appointed as a justice of the Supreme Court in 2011.

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

Most Read

