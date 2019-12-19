Senate confirms Muhammed Nami as FIRS Chairman, board members

Advertisement

THE Senate on Wednesday during plenary confirmed the appointment of the newly reconstituted board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, seven years after its dissolution alongside Muhammad Nami as chairman.

The confirmation process followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, presented at plenary by its chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola representing Lagos West senatorial zone.

The FIRS board was dissolved in 2012 and the executive chairmen appointed have been running the agency without aboard since then.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated December 9, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammad Nami who hails from Niger State, as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

He also sought the approval of the red chamber for the appointments of 13 members of the FIRS board.

They are, James Ayuba (North-Central), Ado Danjuma (North-West), Adam Mohammed (North-East); Ikeme Osakwe (South-East), Adewale Ogunyomade (South-West), Ehile Aibangbee (South-South).

Other members of the board appointed from the ministries, agencies and departments of the federal government are, Ladidi Mohammed (Attorney General of the Federation Office) and Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria).

The membership also includes Fatima Hayatu (Ministry of Finance); Maagbe Adaa (Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission); and Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Commission).

Also DCG T. M. Isah (Nigeria Customs Service) and the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission were also confirmed as members of the board.

Also on Wednesday, the red chamber confirmed the appointment of Edward Adamu as the new Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, presented by the Chairman, Senator Uba Sani.