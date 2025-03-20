Senate joins Reps, approves emergency rule in Rivers

THE Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Upper Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly joined the House of Representatives which earlier endorsed the decision through a voice vote today, Thursday, March 20.

The Senate invoked its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution, consequently granting Tinubu the power to fully implement the emergency rule.

In line with the constitution, the National Assembly established a joint committee comprising members from both chambers. This committee will provide oversight on Rivers State’s administration.

The Senate also resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of prominent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.

The Senate took the decision after a closed session to deliberate on Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in the state and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials in the state.

The closed session was announced after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read a letter from Tinubu at plenary on Thursday.

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, subsequently moved a motion for a closed session, pursuant to Order 135 of the Senate rules.

The motion was seconded by the Senate minority leader, Abba Moro.

The ICIR reported earlier that the House of Representatives endorsed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

At a plenary on Thursday, March 20, the House passed a resolution backing the March 18 proclamation, which saw the suspension of the governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The approval was sealed by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas after he put the request to a voice vote, with the majority of the House shouting in approval.

The approval came after Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, announced that he had forwarded the decision to the National Assembly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

He invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to justify the move and appointed Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the state’s sole administrator.

Tinubu cited prolonged political instability in the state as the reason for his decision, vowing to restore governance, peace, and security to the oil-rich state.

“It has become inevitably compelling for me to evoke the provision of Section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended to declare a state of emergency in River State with effect from today 18th March, year 2025, and I so do.

“By this declaration, the governor of River State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retired) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state and the interests of the good people of River State,” the president said.

The dual legislative approvals mean the constitutional process for implementing the emergency declaration in Rivers State is now complete.