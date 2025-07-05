Despite Court verdict, Senate sets conditions for SenatorNatasha’s return

THE Senate has outlined conditions for the reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, despite a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that nullified her six-month suspension.

In response to the judgment, Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu said that the Red Chamber would not reinstate the embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan immediately.

Adaramodu noted that the court judgment did not override the Senate’s constitutional powers to discipline its members.

“Which judgment are we appealing when they (the court) said the Senate has the right to discipline its erring members? The court has not ousted the Senate’s statutory right to punish any erring senator.

“It was established that the senator in question erred. The court has already told her to go and do some things, like restitution, so after the restitution, the Senate will now sit again and consider the content of that restitution, and that will inform our next line of action,” Adaramodu said.

The ICIR reported that the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Friday, July 4, ordered the Nigerian Senate to recall the suspended senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge, Binta Nyako, described as extreme the six-month suspension that was imposed on the lawmaker by the Senate.

The judge faulted the provision in Chapter 8 of the Senate Standing Rules, as well as Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers, and Privileges Act, declaring both to be overextending.

However, Adaramodu explained that the Senate would only reconvene to deliberate on the issue once Akpoti-Uduaghan complies with the court’s directives.

“The onus is no more on us now; it is already on her doorstep to go and apologise. Once she does that, then the Senate will sit and determine how to deal with her matter.

“The first reaction now will not be from us, the court has ruled, so once she takes the step to redress and does what the court has directed her to do, then the Senate will sit and look at the content of her reaction as prescribed by the court,” Adaramodu added.

Delivering her judgment on the matter, Justice Nyako stressed that the two legislations failed to specify the maximum period that a serving lawmaker could be suspended from office.

Justice Nyako stated that while the Senate had the authority to discipline its members, such disciplinary actions must not strip citizens of representation in the National Assembly.

Speaking to journalists after the judgment, Senate counsel Paul Dauda, SAN, described the ruling as a partial victory for the Senate, especially regarding the issue of civil contempt linked to social media posts made during the proceedings.

“The first application filed by the Senate, that no social media posts should have been made, was decided in our favour. The court directed that the satirical apology be taken down and that a proper apology be published in two national dailies. Additionally, damages of five million naira were awarded to be paid to the court.” Dauda said.

He emphasised that the court did not mandate Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement but merely advised that the Senate could consider recalling her.

“There was no relief asking for the suspension to be lifted. The judge only made what we call an obiter dictum, a non-binding remark, that the suspension may have been excessive. We will consult with our colleagues, read the full judgment, and respond accordingly,” he added.

The ICIR reported that in March, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Red Chamber for six months for alleged gross misconduct, following her face-off with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the sitting arrangement.

The dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio started on February 27, after the former discovered that her seat had been reassigned without prior notice.

Her refusal to move to the new seat led to a tense confrontation with Akpabio, who ordered the sergeant-at-arms to order her out of the chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, challenging her suspension in court.