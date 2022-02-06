SERAP issues Buhari 7-day ultimatum over unlawful access to Nigerians’ privacy

— 1 min read

SOCIO-ECONOMIC Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari a 7-day ultimatum to rescind approval for security agencies to access Nigerians’ personal information through the NIN-SIM linkage.

This was contained in a letter signed by the organisation’s Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare.

“The power to access individual’s details raises serious concerns as to their arbitrary use by the authorities responsible for applying them in a manner that reduces human rights and democratic principles by the monitoring and surveillance of millions of Nigerians.

“It is crucial to rescind the approval, and respect the autonomy of individuals to receive and share information of a personal nature without interference from the authorities, if unintended adverse consequences are to be avoided,” it read.

Oluwadare also noted in the statement that violation of the right to privacy might also negatively affect the right to hold opinions without interference and freedom of expression.

He also urged the president to ensure the reformation of laws allowing for the violation of citizens’ rights to privacy and dignity.

Noting that arbitrary access to people’s details would contravene Section 37 of the amended 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the organisation threatened to take legal steps if the president did not acknowledge the recommendations in the letter within seven days of publication.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest,” it read.

This ultimatum comes a few days after reports that some security agencies had been granted access to citizens’ details.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isah Pantami had told journalists that Buhari had given them approval to access the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database while carrying out their duties.

Though the security agencies were not mentioned, Pantami said he had conveyed the president’s approval to the agencies involved.