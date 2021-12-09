31.1 C
Abuja

Shehu claims Buhari did not sack AEDC management

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Garba Shehu and President Muhammadu Buhari

Related

2mins read

…But his minister earlier fingered Buhari in dissolution of AEDC board

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari did not sack the management of the privately-owned Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu has claimed.

Shehu, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said earlier reports that his boss had hands in the dissolution of the company’s management were untrue.

“This cannot be true,” he said.

He said that since the privatisation of the power sector in 2013, the management of the successor companies had reverted to the new owners, stating that it would be totally out of place and inconceivable that Buhari would be linked to the management of a private organisation, let alone sacking it.

While reiterating the president’s innocence, Shehu said his boss had no plans to interfere in the running of the affairs of private business entities.

According to him, the presidency, however, welcomed ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues surrounding the recent developments in the company.

- Advertisement -

Shehu’s statements were in contradiction to earlier statements by the Buhari’s Minister of State for Power Jeddy Agba that the president had approved the decision to remove the company’s management.

Ofem Uket, media aide to the Minister of State for Power Jeddy Agba, said on Tuesday, in a statement, that President Buhari had approved a new interim governing board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company.

The decision to sack the board, The ICIR understands, was because of an industrial faceoff with workers that grounded electricity supply to AEDC’s franchise areas, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The workers had the company of failing to remit their pension contributions and other entitlements for nearly two years.

Ofem Uket, media aide to the minister, who issued the statement, said the president had also approved a new interim governing board to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.

He said that the decision to fire the management was taken by the company’s shareholders and approved by the government as the regulator.

But, in what appeared to be a rebuttal on Wednesday, the minister claimed he was reported out of context. He said the decision to sack the company’s management was taken instead by the United Bank Africa (UBA), which had taken over the electricity firm following AEDC’s loan repayment default.

- Advertisement -

Energy experts have argued that the president does not have the powers to dissolve the company’s management, though the Federal Government owns minority shares in the company.

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Sam Amadi, who spoke to journalists on the backdrop of the development, said the president could only push for changes through the Bureau of Public Enterprises and regulations.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Shehu claims Buhari did not sack AEDC management

...But his minister earlier fingered Buhari in dissolution of AEDC board PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari did...
News

Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight sees 11 high-profile convictions since 2005

NO fewer than 11 high profile Nigerians have been convicted of corruption since 2005. The...
Media News

USC Center for Health Journalism hosts webinar on Omicron

THE Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California is hosting a webinar themed,...
Business and Economy

Saudi Arabia bars flights from Nigeria over Omicron variant

THE Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has barred all flights from Nigeria following the rising...
News

CSOs warn against FG’s intimidation of SERAP, journalists

CIVIL society organisations (CSO) have cautioned the Federal Government of Nigeria over intimidation of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria’s anti-corruption fight sees 11 high-profile convictions since 2005

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.