Shun ethnic jingoism, NYSC warns corps members

News
Faith Abeka
THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against using social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and promotion of hatred in the country.

NYSC Acting Director-General, Christy Uba, gave the warning at the closing ceremony of batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course at Macgregor College, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

She charged the corp members to be good representatives of the NYSC as well as their families and institutions of graduation.

“I urge you to avoid using social media for ethnic jingoism, rumor peddling and the promotion of hatred. Instead your activities online should be targeted at self improvement as well as the promotion of unity, peace and development of the country.

“Therefore, you must be wary of activities that can portray the scheme in a bad light, especially drug abuse and trafficking, cyber crime and Advance Fee-Fraud and spreading of fake news amongst others.

“Also remember that your membership of the Service Corps does not confer on you immunity from the legal consequences of any wrong doing. You are therefore enjoined to be law abiding while also serving as role models to the younger ones.

“I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which you imbibed during the orientation course. It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our dear country,” Una said.

Uba took over the leadership of the NYSC in acting capacity following the removal of Brigadier General Kaku Fadah as Director General by President Muhuammadu Buhari.

Faith Abeka

