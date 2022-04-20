Six confirmed dead, 19 others seriously injured in Taraba bomb explosion

— 1 min read

SIX people have been confirmed dead, while 19 others were seriously injured following a bomb explosion in Taraba State on Tuesday evening.

The explosion occurred at a local bar in Iware village, in Ardokola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The spokesperson for the Taraba State Command, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the explosion to The ICIR during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“The bomb explosion took place. So far, six people have been confirmed dead, while 19 are seriously injured. The injuries are very serious,” he told The ICIR.

Abdullahi noted that Police formations comprising the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Anti-Bomb squad and others have been deployed to the area.

When asked about the cause of the bomb explosion, Abdullahi said the police has commenced investigations into the blast.

The cause is yet to be identified.

- Advertisement -

“We have commenced investigation into the cause. Our men are already there, we will communicate our findings as soon as we have one,” he said.

The bomb explosion was said to have led to the disruption of activities at a popular cattle market close to the scene of the incident.

According to a report, an eyewitness, Bulus James, explained that someone threw the bomb into the beer parlour and escaped immediately.

Earlier in January, there was a bomb explosion in the Catholic Chapel of St. John’s College, Mutum-Biyu, Gassol Local Council of the state. Although no life was lost, the bomb explosion destroyed parts of the church.

Taraba State is one of the North-East states under constant attacks by armed herders, bandits and terrorists.

Last December, the governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, raised the alarm that members of terrorist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) were planning to set up camps in the state.