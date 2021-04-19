Six persons killed in bloody clash of rival cult groups in Ekiti

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ekiti State Police Command has announced that six persons were killed in a bloody clash of two rival cults in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area.

The Police said 10 persons were arrested for directly and indirectly participating in the incident that happened on Saturday night till the early hours of Sunday.

The Police spokesperson Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident in a statement to The ICIR, said the clash occurred on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

“I can confirm to you that 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the bloody cult clash. The clash was caused by rivalry and show of strength,” he said.

The Police spokesperson also confirmed that six persons lost their lives in the clash, adding that their corpses had been deposited in the morgue. “We have begun serious operations by combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

He added that more operatives of the Police had been deployed to help restore calm and peace to the town.