Nine fleeing inmates from Nigeria re-arrested in Ghana

NO fewer than nine fleeing inmates from Nigeria Correctional Centre have been re-arrested in Ghana, myjoynews has reported.

The inmates were arrested by the Ada District Police Command in the Greater Accra Region and were suspected to be part of over 1,800 inmates that escaped from the Imo State Correctional earlier this month.

According to the Police, the fleeing inmates were monitored following credible intelligence that they were about to cross the Volta River into Ada Foh on Sunday, April 18. They were eventually tracked to an area known as Clinic Junction Lorry Station from where they were arrested in Sprinter bus with registration number, ER 1657-14.

They are Freedom Yusuf, 25; Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, 27; Steve Eyenuku, 33; Enebeli Lucky, 29; Yommi Usmah, 29; Kelli Ekureni, 33; Obi Onuora, 38; Patrick Chanar, 47, and Bless Eyenuku, 25.

They have been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service in Tema to assist with investigations.

The ICIR had reported how some gunmen earlier this month razed Imo State Police Command headquarters.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

They also attacked Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed more than 1,800 inmates.

Authorities of the NCoS announced on Wednesday that it had recaptured 48 of the fleeing inmates.

Similarly, Akwa Ibom Police Command announced the arrest one of the fleeing inmates from the Owerri centre in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, the NCoS published the names and photographs of some of the fleeing inmates from Owerri centre.

Last week, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced that it was enlisting the services of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to arrest more than 3,400 inmates still at large nationwide.