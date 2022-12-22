31.1 C
Abuja

Society of Professional Journalists offers awards

Blessing Otoibhi
Mark of Excellence Awards
THE Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is inviting entries for its Mark of Excellence Award.

The award will be honoring the best in student journalism.

Entries will be first judged on the regional level. First-place regional winners will advance to the national competition and will be recognized at a regional SPJ conference in 2023. National winners will be showcased on SPJ’s site.

The categories include print/online, art/graphics/multimedia, audio and broadcast.

United States and international students can compete for this award.

The contest is open to anyone studying toward an academic degree enrolled in a US or international college or university in 2022. International SPJ student members may also enter.

The fee for SPJ members is US$25 per entry and for non-members, US$35 per entry.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 23, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

