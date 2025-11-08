back to top

Soludo alleges vote buying in Anambra governorship election

News
Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

ANAMBRA State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has alleged vote buying in parts of Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election holding today, Saturday, November 8, made the claim while addressing journalists after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Ward 13, Aguata Local Government Area.

He expressed confidence in his chances of winning while condemning what he described as electoral malpractice.

“We have intelligence reports about massive vote buying in the Nnewi South axis. Some candidates are offering N50,000. Despite this, I am confident of winning all 21 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Soludo also urged voters to exercise their civic rights without succumbing to monetary inducement.

Meanwhile, The ICIR reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate Soludo for promising cash rewards to supporters whose wards deliver victories for APGA in the election.

The controversy arose following the governor’s pledge during a campaign rally in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area, on October 25, to offer financial rewards to wards that voted overwhelmingly for him.

“When we were campaigning for the Senate, we knew we were going to win every ward in the South Senatorial Zone, but we still had some incentives. Any ward that APGA won received ₦1 million, and we won all the wards in Orumba South,” Soludo was quoted to have said.

“We promised each of these wards ₦1 million, and next week, we will redeem it. The ward that comes first will get ₦5 million, the second ₦3 million, and the third ₦2 million. For November 8, any ward that wins again will receive ₦1 million, while the first three performing wards will get ₦5 million, ₦2 million, and ₦1 million respectively.”

 

Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

