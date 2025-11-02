APC demands Soludo’s investigation over vote-buying

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for reportedly promising cash rewards to supporters whose wards secure victory for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming governorship election.

The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, made the call in an interview with The PUNCH, accusing Soludo of trying to sway voters with financial incentives rather than relying on his administration’s achievements.

The controversy began after Soludo, APGA’s governorship candidate, pledged monetary rewards to supporters based on ward performance during a campaign rally in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area, on October 25.

“When we were campaigning for the Senate, we knew we were going to win every ward in the South Senatorial Zone, but we still had some incentives. Any ward that APGA won received N1 million, and we won all the wards in Orumba South.

“We promised each of these wards N1 million, and next week, we will redeem it. The ward that comes first will get N5 million, the second N3 million, and the third N2 million. That was the deal. For November 8, any ward that wins again will receive N1 million, while the first three performing wards will get N5 million, N2 million, and N1 million respectively,” Soludo was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the development, Bashiru said Soludo’s remark reflected desperation and a lack of confidence, alleging that the governor’s performance in office failed to inspire voters. He added that if Soludo could not campaign based on his achievements after more than three years in office, it indicated that he was struggling and should be voted out.

“INEC should probe this matter and issue a public warning against such conduct. The police must also investigate APGA’s campaign finances to ensure compliance with electoral laws,” Bashiru said.

However, Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, dismissed the allegations, describing the APC as a weak and non-existent opposition in the state.

Mefor accused the APC of deliberately misrepresenting Soludo’s remarks, explaining that the governor’s statement was intended to encourage voter participation rather than buy votes in the poll slated for November 8.

“Governor Soludo has not offered any reward to those who would vote for him, but rather to all registered voters generally, regardless of party affiliation. His concern is the low voter turnout in Anambra elections, where only about 200,000 out of 2.7 million registered voters participated in the last poll,” Mefor stated.

He maintained that Soludo’s administration had exceeded expectations, adding that several communities had voluntarily contributed funds to support his re-election.

According to him, Soludo did not need to pay anyone to vote for him, as residents were eager to return him to office due to his performance.

He added that nearly every community in the state had donated millions to his re-election fund, describing it as an unprecedented show of support.