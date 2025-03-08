Soludo imposes N500,000 fine on loud preaching in Anambra markets

ANAMBRA State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has issued a strong warning to roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, especially markets.

The governor said using loudspeakers for preaching in public places contributed to noise pollution and disruption of residents’ peace.

A viral video circulating on social media on Saturday, seen by The ICIR, captured the governor warning an unidentified roadside preacher in a market to stop disturbing traders with his preaching.

Soludo advised the preacher to either preach in a church or rent an open field, adding that those interested in listening would seek him out there.

“If you want to preach the word of God, go to your church. Those who want to listen will come to you; you cannot force people in the market to hear your message. You are causing noise pollution here. You cannot come to a marketplace and disturb everyone,” the governor said.

The governor stressed that taking over a public space and turning it into a church is a violation of the law. He warned that anyone caught violating the noise pollution order would face a ₦500,000 fine.

“You will pay ₦500,000 because we cannot allow this. We have banned loudspeakers in markets due to noise pollution, which affects people’s eardrums. You cannot force people to listen to your preaching. We are cracking down on fake pastors and prophets in Anambra,” he added.

The ICIR reported on February 23, that Governor Soludo expressed shock over the infiltration of illicit drugs into Nigerian markets following the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s closure of over 11,000 drug shops in Onitsha (Anambra State), Aba (Abia State), and Idumota (Lagos State), along with the seizure of 77 truckloads of counterfeit drugs and the arrest of 40 suspects.

Soludo said this when he visited the Ọgbọ Ogwụ Market in the Onitsha area of the state on Saturday, February 21.

The ICIR also confirmed that the NAFDAC has officially announced the reopening of the Ogbo Ogwu Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, after a one-month closure.

The South-East Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Martins Iluyomade, confirmed the market reopening after a meeting with state government officials, led by the Commissioner for Health, Afam Ben Obidike, and market leaders at the market premises.