Solutions Journalism Network offers 2023 LEDE fellowship

THE Solutions Journalism Network is accepting proposals for the 2023 LEDE Fellowship.

The six-month LEDE Fellowship allows journalists to conceptualize and execute solutions journalism projects alongside other entrepreneurs committed to extending the reach of solutions journalism and becoming the face of its future.

Journalists worldwide who are interested in solutions journalism can participate in a fellowship and receive up to US$5,000.

During the fellowship, journalists will receive access to exclusive professional development sessions on storytelling, engagement, fundraising, equity and more.

The fellowship runs from January to July, 2023.

The deadline for submission applications deadline is January 4, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.