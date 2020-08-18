Southern Kaduna Crisis: Our focus remains to stop the cycle of attacks and reprisals -El-Rufai

NASIR El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State says the immediate focus of his administration remains to stop the cycle of attacks and reprisals in Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai stated this in reaction to allegations that his administration has not done enough to end the carnage going on in Southern Kaduna.

“Since last month, the state government and security agencies have been working to contain an upsurge in violence and needless killings in parts of the state,” he said during a meeting with the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

He said the state government was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a totally unnecessary frenzy of communal attacks, reprisals and revenge.

“While we mourn the dead, our immediate focus remains to stop the cycle of attacks and reprisals. We remain committed to ending the legacy of violence that has blighted the state for 40 years, needlessly taken many lives and curtailed the life chances of others,” the governor added.

He frowned at those accusing his government of doing nothing to stop the crisis, stressing that he has been in collaboration with the Federal Government and working tirelessly with security agencies in the state to end the needles killings and to restore peace to the affected areas.

According to him, there would never be a peaceful coexistence among people without the people taking a responsibility to mutually live together.

“We have been consistent in saying that beyond boots on the ground, military bases and police stations, the ultimate guarantee of peace is the willingness of communities to live in harmony and their resolve to settle differences through lawful means. Some people do not want to hear this because it imposes responsibilities on individuals and community leaders to keep the peace and obey the law, but it is the civilised way to go,” he explained.

El-Rufai further stated that his administration has been building peace through meetings with stakeholders to broker peace, consultations and increased presence of security operatives and activities across troubled parts of the state since his assumption of office as governor in 2015.

Speaking on allegation of forceful taking over of land, the governor said he has always asked anyone with evidence of such to come forward.

“We have requested and encouraged anybody to present evidence of any inch of land within Kaduna State that has been forcibly or illegally occupied. Were such a clear, physical and actual transgression to occur, it will constitute not only an injustice against the community displaced, but a challenge to the authority of the state within its territory that cannot be allowed to stand,” he said.