SSS release journalist Adejuwon Soyinka, IPI condemns arrest

THE State Security Service (SSS) has released investigative journalist Adejuwon Soyinka from detention.

Soyinka, the West African editor of ‘The Conversation Africa’ and a former editor of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) pidgin service, was arrested early Sunday morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Lagos.

The journalist was detained by the operatives on arrival at the airport from London.

The SSS agreed to release him on bail, through the efforts of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, which intervened on his behalf.

As part of his bail conditions, the agency seized his passport and asked him to provide his Nigerian address and reliable phone number through which he can be reached anytime.

Adejuwon himself confirmed his release.

“I have just been released by the DSS in Lagos. They are holding on to my passport, though. I am on an Uber ride ordered for me by the Deputy Director of DSS in Lagos. I will speak better when I get home,”. he stated.

The ICIR reported that a concerned friend of Soyinka said he sent a distress message, stating that he was taken into custody shortly after he arrived from the United Kingdom, without being informed of the reason for his arrest, and has since been held in isolation without access to communication.

The message sent reads “Adejuwon Soyinka has been detained by officers of the Department of State Security at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

“The incident happened around 5.40 am on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.”

At the time of filing this report, no explanation had been provided by the security agency for Soyinka’s detention.

The spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunanya in a WhatsApp chat denied knowledge of the arrest.

However, an attempt to get more clarification from Afunanya yielded no result as he did not pick up his call nor respond to messages sent to his phone.

IPI Nigeria condemns Adejuwon’s arrest

Meanwhile, the IPI has condemned the arrest of Adejuwon.

The IPI in a statement on Sunday signed by its secretary, Ahmed Shekarau and legal adviser, Tobi Soniyi said following the intervention of IPI Nigeria, the SSS released Soyinka on bail after detaining him for not less than six hours.

The group said although no reason has been given for his arrest and subsequent detention, they view the action of the SSS as part of a plot to intimidate and harass journalists by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

“Mr Soyinka’s arrest and detention are not isolated cases.

“Since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, we have noticed a systematic clampdown on journalists across the country,” IPI said.

The group said the gestapo manner with which Segun Olatunji was arrested and flew from Lagos to Abuja is still fresh in mind.

It added that during the recent #ENDBADGOVERNANCEINNIGERIA protests across the nation, journalists were directly shot at reminiscent of the dark days of the military.

It said the government hiding under the Cybercrime Act, the police have embarked on indiscriminate harassment and arrest of journalists for the flimsiest reason,

“Journalists are being invited or arrested. The plan is to stop journalists from carrying out their legitimate duty.”

The IPI thereby demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Soyinka’s international passport.

The group also request a commitment from the federal government to uphold the freedom of the press and stop further harassment and intimidation of journalists.

IPI advise journalists to be vigilant and go about their reportorial duty with the highest commitment to professional ethics.

Attacks and harassment of journalists and other citizens by security operatives especially the police using the NPF-NCCC have remained a great concern in Nigeria.

Recall that on Saturday, August 24 the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed the arrest of a whistleblower Bristol Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force’s public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, PIDOM was arrested on August 5, 2024, in his hotel room in Rivers State by operatives of the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

Adejobi stated that the PIDOM was taken into custody due to accusations of “committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations”.

He further alleged that multiple allegations had been made against the suspect, including unlawful possession, unauthorised disclosure of classified documents, cyber-related offences, and other charges

The ICIR reported in December 2023 how security agents abused their power and flouted the Nigerian Constitution by harassing 39 journalists in the line of duty, nationwide.

Four reporters with The ICIR were harassed by state actors in the line of duty that year.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the NPF-NCCC in Abuja invited and detained The ICIR’s executive director, Dayo Aiyetan, and reporter, Nurudeen Akewushola, over an investigation of sleazes in which its former Inspector-Generals were complicit.

The ICIR reported that a reporter Daniel Ojukwu was abducted by officials of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on Wednesday, May 1, two days before World Press Freedom Day.

His abduction only became known on Friday, May 3, after spending four days with the police in Lagos State.

On the orders of the IGP, Ojukwu was transferred by the IRT to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, May 5.

He was later released ten days later.