STATES in South-East region of Nigeria recorded high level of compliance with the stay-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as activities within the region were brought to a stand-still.

Reports gathered by The ICIR showed that markets, banks, and schools within the region were shut down in total compliance with the order.

In Enugu, the situation was described by a source as totally compliant with the order. Roads were deserted, and there was minimal violence recorded in the state.

Sit-at-home at Ifite, Awka, Anambra State

“There was total compliance. Total. In Emene, we heard the report that soldiers pursued people into their houses and asked them to roll on the road this morning. But when their commander came, he reprimanded some of the soldiers and told them that there is no reason for that because people are staying in front of their houses and don’t constitute any nuisance,” he said.

The ICIR also gathered from residents in Anambra State that the order was obeyed with no records of violence within the state.

A source, however, stated that there was heavy security presence at strategic places such as Aroma and Ekwulobia.

“All the markets in Nnewi, Onitsha, everywhere, are closed. No vehicular movements, even no human movement. It’s total compliance,” he said.

Owerri recorded 100 per cent compliance as commercial activities were brought to a halt as a result of the order. A resident in Owerri stated that there were no violent cases recorded yet, as security officials were stationed in different parts of the state.

“It is 100 per cent compliant. People are indoors. No violence, what we are seeing here is just security operatives either forming barricades on the road or patrolling round the town,” he said.

The situation seems to be different in Ebonyi State, as two suspected IPOB members were killed in Abakiliki, in a shoot-out with the police.

According to a report, the deceased men were part of a group that attacked some residents at Nnodo and Ogbaga road axis, for flouting the sit-at-home order issued by the IPOB. A shoot-out ensued between members of the group and the police after the attack, during which two of them were killed and many others, arrested.

Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi Aliyu Garba was reported to have confirmed the incident, stating that it was the duty of the police to ensure that nobody’s right was trampled upon.

The IPOB had earlier stated that movement would be restricted in states within the South-East to mark the 54th anniversary of Biafra.