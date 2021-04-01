Three persons in court for allegedly forging COVID-19 results in Lagos

THREE persons have been arraigned by Lagos State Police Command for allegedly forging COVID-19 test results in the state.

The suspects were Emmanuel Adelegan, Ibrahim Abubakar and Tope Shoaga. They were arrested by the police and brought before an Ikeja magistrate court on Thursday.

They were charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and forgery.

The police prosecution counsel Lucky Ihiehie told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 8 at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the defendants fraudulently obtained N33,000 from one Chisom Emmanalon with a promise to get her a COVID-19 test certificate but when the certificate was presented at the airport, authorities discovered that it was fake.

“The defendants were arrested,” Ihiehie said.

He said the offences contravened sections 314, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the defendants’ plea of “not guilty,” the magistrate O. A. Layinka released the suspects on bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Layinka ordered that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

The hearing was adjourned till May 19.