After spreading false information, Fani Kayode takes COVID-19 vaccine

Former minister of aviation in Nigeria Femi Fani-Kayode has taken the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after labelling it as ‘satanic.’

Fani-Kayode disclosed that he took the vaccine at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday despite his initial stance on it.

“Despite my initial strong reservations I bowed to sound logic and superior reasoning and took my Covid 19 vaccine today,” Fani Kayode wrote on his official Facebook profile.

He also recommended the vaccine to other people and stated that the National Hospital in Abuja was a great place to take it.

The former minister admitted that COVID-19 was real and had killed so many people, including dozens that he knew and loved over the last year.

“Let us fulfil all righteousness, take all necessary precautions, employ all legitimate means to fight it, follow the protocols, sanitise regularly, maintain social distancing, stay healthy, stay sale, stay blessed and live long to take care of our children and loved ones,” Fani Kayode said.

Defending his decision to take the vaccine after spreading false information about it, Fani-Kayode said if his hero President Donald J. Trump could have taken the vaccine after criticising and questioning it, then so could he.

Fani-Kayode and his initial web of lies about COVID-19

The former minister had said the COVID-19 pandemic was an agenda against Donald Trump, former United States President.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Fani Kayode said the Illuminati and others behind the coronavirus pandemic wanted many Americans to die from it and blame it on Trump.

One of the many objectives of the Illuminati & those that are behind the coronavirus pandemic & the emergence of a New World Order is to get @realDonaldTrump out of power in this year's pres. election by sparking off a massive recession & crashing the American &world economy.1/4 pic.twitter.com/pFD6ZZiM4l — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 29, 2020

On May 2nd, 2020, Fani Kayode also lied that the World Health Organization (WHO) was set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials in Nigeria and that the country was also proposing a law to compulsory vaccinate Nigerians. Contrary to his claim, COVID-19 vaccine did not get to Nigeria until March 2021 after several countries had begun its usage.

@WHO are set to begin Covid 19 vaccine trials in our country. EVIL! Not only have our people been turned into Guinea pigs to test Gates' killer vaccine but our leaders are also passing a law which will make the use of that evil vaccine compulsory.What a mess! I weep for Nigeria. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 2, 2020

The fake news peddler also said that millions would die from COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it was part of a ‘depopulation, agenda’ while tagging it evil.

I've warned about the dangers of the vaccine that will be proposed as the answer to #COVID19.This will result in millions of deaths.Nig. is trying to pass a law that will make it compulsory to take that vaccine as part of the world depopulation agenda.This is EVIL!#stopncdcbill — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 30, 2020

He has now recanted his words and taken shots of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.