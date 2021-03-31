fbpx

After spreading false information, Fani Kayode takes COVID-19 vaccine

By Lukman ABOLADE
Former minister of aviation in Nigeria Femi Fani-Kayode has taken the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after labelling it as ‘satanic.’

Fani-Kayode disclosed that he took the vaccine at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday despite his initial stance on it.

“Despite my initial strong reservations I bowed to sound logic and superior reasoning and took my Covid 19 vaccine today,” Fani Kayode wrote on his official Facebook profile.

He also recommended the vaccine to other people and stated that the National Hospital in Abuja was a great place to take it.

The former minister admitted that COVID-19 was real and had killed so many people, including dozens that he knew and loved over the last year.

“Let us fulfil all righteousness, take all necessary precautions, employ all legitimate means to fight it, follow the protocols, sanitise regularly, maintain social distancing, stay healthy, stay sale, stay blessed and live long to take care of our children and loved ones,” Fani Kayode said.

Fani-Kayode, Bello, Melaye and other conspiracy theorists spreading misinformation about COVID-19

Not True, Bill Gates did not suggest depopulation of Africa as claimed

Nigerian govt raises alarm over fake COVID-19 vaccines

Defending his decision to take the vaccine after spreading false information about it, Fani-Kayode said if his hero President Donald J. Trump could have taken the vaccine after criticising and questioning it, then so could he.

Fani-Kayode and his initial web of lies about COVID-19

The former minister had said the COVID-19 pandemic was an agenda against Donald Trump, former United States President.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Fani Kayode said the Illuminati and others behind the coronavirus pandemic wanted many Americans to die from it and blame it on Trump.

On May 2nd, 2020, Fani Kayode also lied that the World Health Organization (WHO) was set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials in Nigeria and that the country was also proposing a law to compulsory vaccinate Nigerians. Contrary to his claim, COVID-19 vaccine did not get to Nigeria until March 2021 after several countries had begun its usage.

The fake news peddler also said that millions would die from COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it was part of a ‘depopulation, agenda’ while tagging it evil.

He has now recanted his words and taken shots of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

Lukman ABOLADE

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via labolade@icirnigeria.org, on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

