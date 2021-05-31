We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NO fewer than two persons were injured in an explosion that rocked a motor park in Rivers State.

The explosion, which happened around Mile 3 Park in Port Harcourt, left traders and motorists scampering for safety on Monday.

Residents of the area said they heard a loud sound at about 6.20 am when traders were bringing in their goods and others opening for business.

The explosion occurred at the dry fish section of the park.

In the confusion that ensued, two persons were severely injured, while scores, mostly women, suffered various degrees of injuries. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police have attributed the cause of the explosion to a local and fabricated dynamite.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni said no life was lost in the explosion, but two persons sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

He said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

“In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

“He wishes to reassure the good people of the State that the State is generally calm and they should go about their lawful activities uninterrupted and without fear of molestation from any quarters,”

“The two persons that sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention.”