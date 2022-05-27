31.4 C
Abuja

Supreme court affirms Odili’s N6bn libel suit against Peterside

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Supreme court has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, seeking to set aside a N6 billion damages awarded against him for defaming the character of a former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili.

The appeal was dismissed today in a judgment prepared by Justice Adamu Augie but delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro.

The court upheld the decision of the lower courts which imposed damages against Peterside to be paid to Odili as compensation for defamation of character.

Odili had in October 2016 dragged Peterside to court demanding N6bn as damages for character defamation.

In the suit, the former Rivers State governor had claimed that Peterside, at a press conference in Port Harcourt, defamed him in his allegation that Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme Court victory was hatched by him.

This allegation was made on the belief that Odili’s wife, Mary Odili, then a serving justice of the court, was used to influence the electoral judgment in favour of Wike.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

2023: Winners emerge at APC governorship election (LIST)

THE All Progressives Congress(APC) held her governorship primaries across states in the country yesterday,...
Crime

Osinachi: Husband may face death sentence

PETER Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu, could face the death penalty...
Judiciary

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest presidential election

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Yenagoa has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan...
Political Analysis

ANALYSIS: PDP presidential primary – Atiku, Saraki, Wike, Tambuwal in four horse race

IN so many ways, the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Judiciary

Alleged N96 billion fraud: Amaechi loses bid to stop probe

AN appeal filed by All Progressive Congress, (APC) presidential aspirant Rotimi Amaechi to stop...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBritish Council offers future of journalism conference
Next articleAlleged N96 billion fraud: Amaechi loses bid to stop probe

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.