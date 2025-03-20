Suspension of Natasha sparks constitutional debate

The move has been criticised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), opposition parties, and various lawyers, who argue that the suspension was hasty and unfair.

Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, condemned the suspension, describing it as legislative recklessness and demanded its immediate reversal.

In a statement on Sunday, March 9, Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), criticised the Nigerian Senate for ignoring multiple court rulings that have declared lawmakers’ suspension illegal.

He also pointed out that despite a Federal High Court order restraining the Senate Ethics Committee from taking action against Natasha, the Senate proceeded with the suspension, openly defying judicial precedents.

Falana urged that, “suspending legislators at the whims and caprices of leaders of the federal and state legislative houses must not be allowed to continue in Nigeria.”

He cited past court rulings, including those by the Court of Appeal, as evidence that the Kogi Central senator’s suspension could be overturned.

Falana demanded an immediate end to the “illegal suspension,” referencing past legal precedents, including a 2010 case in which the House of Representatives suspended Dino Melaye and 10 others.

He also referenced another senator, Abdul Ningi, who was suspended for three months over his allegation that Nigeria’s 2024 budget was padded.

The court case versus the suspension

On Tuesday, March 4, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued an interim order stopping the Senate from proceeding with its plan to investigate the senator representing Kogi Central, Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court, presided over by Obiora Egwuatu, issued the order blocking the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from deliberating on Akpoti-Udughan’s actions at the Red Chamber.

The order followed an ex parte application filed by counsels to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The ICIR reported on February 20 that during a plenary, Akpoti-Uduaghan caused an uproar at the Senate when she discovered that her seat had been reassigned without prior notice.

She resisted the reassignment, arguing that it was an attempt to silence her.

Her refusal led to a tense confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who ordered the sergeant-at-arms to order her out of the chamber.

Following the seating arrangement dispute, the Senate unanimously voted to refer Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for a disciplinary review.

The committee, led by Neda Imaseun, was tasked with submitting its findings within two weeks.

The ICIR reported that despite the court restraining, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months on Thursday, May 6.

The committee ignored the court order and recommended a six-month suspension, adding that the punishment could be reduced if the lawmaker publicly apologised.

The Senate approved the committee’s report and suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for “gross misconduct” during plenary.

Reacting to the suspension, Falana noted that courts had reinstated all lawmakers previously suspended by the national or state legislatures.

Other lawyers react

Other lawyers have also condemned the action of the Senate, describing it as illegal.

A legal practitioner, Moshood Ibrahim, in a chat with The ICIR, said the action of the Senate by suspending Natasha despite a court order restraining the ethics committee from probing her is illegal.

He said the legal implication of the suspension is that if an institution like the National Assembly, which makes laws, does not respect the law they made, it could cause a “big problem.

“The implication is that our democracy as well as the rule of law will be dwindling in strength day in and day out instead of them becoming stronger.

“However, I personally have reservations about the order of the Court. A court of law is not expected to give orders that it cannot execute or is impossible to follow,” Ibrahim stated.

According to him, the Supreme Court has held in a plethora of cases that the court of law is not a classroom and cases that have no effect other than academic purpose should not be taken there.

“If a court gives an order to a Committee of the Senate, how can the court execute the same in case of breach?” he asked.

He also hinted that it should not be forgotten that the Senate has its rules and regulations, too.

In his remarks, Marvelous Monday, a lawyer, said it is within the Senate’s power to discipline members based on the Standing Rules of the Senate.

He said, however, where an aggrieved senator approaches the court, and the court gives an interim order, the Senate ought to wait.

This is how we maintain sanity and the rule of law in the country. Therefore, it is another episode of flagrant disrespect for the court by the other arm of government,” he added.

While maintaining that that it is contempt to disobey an express order of the court, he noted that after Ningi took the matter to the Federal High Court, the Senate reinstated him and paid his withheld salaries and allowances.

Sexual allegation against Akpabio

Meanwhile, The ICIR reported on March 5 that Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio.

Amid the crisis, Akpoti-Uduaghan also filed a N100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio and his aide, Mfon Patrick.

The lawsuit sought damages and a public apology, claiming the publication harmed her reputation and subjected her to public ridicule.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, February 28, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her severally, which she said she turned down.

She said her stance towards the advances was the reason for her incessant conflicts with the Senate President at plenaries.

According to her, some of Akpabio’s love proposals were made with her on the phone and face-to-face in her husband’s presence. She further claimed that she had all the evidence for her claims.