Senate committee proposes 6-month suspension for Natasha

THE Senate is weighing a six-month suspension for its member representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This followed an investigation by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen, on the lawmaker’s recent altercation with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to Channels TV, the committee recommended a six-month suspension for Akpoti-Uduaghan, effective March 6, 2025, due to alleged violations of Senate rules.

The recommended penalties include closure of her office, denying her access to the National Assembly premises; withdrawal of her salaries and those of her legislative aides; and prohibiting her from representing Nigeria in any official capacity as a senator during the suspension period.

The committee has also provided Akpoti-Uduaghan with the option to submit a written apology, which may lead to a review of her suspension.

The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal, which, if upheld, would effectively strip the female lawmaker of all legislative privileges for the duration of her suspension.

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again submitted a petition alleging sexual harassment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan re-submitted her petition signed by her constituents during the plenary on Thursday, March 6.

When asked if the issue was already in court, Natasha said ‘no’. As per procedure, she was instructed to formally submit the petition, which was then sent to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for further investigation.

The committee was given four weeks to conduct its probe and report to the Senate.

The ICIR reported that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions on Wednesday set aside Akpoti-Uduaghan’s earlier petition against Senate President Akpabio, describing it as “dead on arrival.”

The committee, led by its chairman, Imasuen, cited key procedural oversights that allegedly undermined the petition’s legitimacy.

Imasuen, during a probe session on Wednesday, March 5, explained that the petition was not properly endorsed because Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate, signed it herself, an action he claimed directly conflicted with established Senate procedures.

Imasuen further noted that the issues raised in the petition were already before the courts, rendering them subjudice and outside the Senate’s purview.

The committee expressed regret over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s absence during the session.

“We waited, and unfortunately, she is not here. I hope that before we conclude this procedure, she will join us,” the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into her alleged violation of the Senate rules was against the backdrop of the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court issued an order preventing the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from continuing the disciplinary hearing.

The presiding judge, Obiora Egwuatu, issued the order on Wednesday, March 5, following an ex parte application filed by counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the committee chairman stressed that his team acted within its mandate. He explained that “every petition is referred to us by the entire Senate, and the committee has the authority to deliberate on such matters.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted the first sexual harassment petition against the Senate President on Wednesday, March 5.

The submission of the petition followed the female lawmaker’s accusation that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her severally during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28.

She said her stance towards the advances was the reason for her incessant conflicts with the Senate President at plenaries within the National Assembly Complex.

The ICIR further reports that her planned suspension is not unconnected with her refusal to accept a change in her seat, which led to a heated argument between her and the Senate President.