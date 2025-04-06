Sweden Crown Princess to visit Nigeria, bilateral talks on the table

THE Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria Désirée, will be coming to Nigeria for a state visit for both countries to expand their bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, April 6.

The crown princess will be in Nigeria for a three-day official visit starting from Monday, April 7, to Wednesday, April 9, according to a statement signed by the acting spokesperson for the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Sunday.

It said the Crown Princess would engage in high-level meetings with Nigerian officials to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

The ICIR can report that Sweden remains one of the notable trade partners out of over 170 countries Nigeria trades with.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Nigeria’s exports to Sweden stood at $789.86 million in 2023.

Ebienfa stated that the crown princess, to be received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, is scheduled to hold discussions with Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as the Governor of Lagos State, to discuss some trade matters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the upcoming official visit of Her Royal Highness Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, to Nigeria, scheduled for Monday, 7th to Wednesday, 9th April 2025.

“The visiting royalty will be received by high-ranking Nigerian officials and also engage in a series of high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between both nations,” Ebienfa said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The visit is to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Sweden, with a focus on areas including trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

Marking her significant visit will be the unveiling of the Swedish Trade Office in Lagos.

“This visit underscores the strong and cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Sweden, as well as our shared commitment to fostering cooperation in areas of trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening its relationship with Sweden, and we look forward to a fruitful engagement that will benefit both nations,” Ebienfa added.