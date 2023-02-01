35.4 C
Abuja

Tallen urges security agencies to prioritise gender issues

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Pauline Tallen, The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development. PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Pauline Tallen
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

MINISTER of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has urged security agencies to prioritise gender issues.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Women Affairs Olujimi Oyetomi on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the statement, Tallen made the call at the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group held in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31.

The minister noted that prioritising gender issues within the security sector includes protecting the rights of female officers and taking note of their challenges.

“The 2023 theme of the Forum, ‘The Role of Female Security Personnel in the 2023 General Elections,’ Tallen said, was carefully chosen to recognise the inherent potential of female security personnel to promote free and fair elections as well as to ensure violence free voting that will encourage increased women political participation,” the statement read.

She acknowledged officials of the Nigerian Armed Forces who had paid the ultimate price in defence of the nation amid worsening security challenges.

According to the statement, the UN Women Country Representative in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Beatrice Eyong was also present at the event.

- Advertisement -

Eyong called for capacity building for Nigerian women to increase their ability to contest elective positions in the country.

“She noted that Women’s ability to vote for candidates of their choice or make themselves available to be voted for is hampered by socio-cultural and religious considerations,” the statement added.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Lawan: S’Court to rule on APC’s appeal against Machina Feb 6

THE Supreme Court has fixed February 6 to deliver judgment in an appeal filed...
Elections

APC, PDP, SDP members defect to Labour Party in Ondo

MEMBERS of major political parties in Ondo State have defected to the Labour Party...
Business and Economy

El-Rufai berates Buhari, fifth columnists over naira redesign, fuel crisis

GOVERNOR Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the...
Elections

Don’t use Nnamdi Kanu as bargaining chip for your election, IPOB tells Atiku

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential...
Elections

24 days to elections, hoodlums attack INEC office, police station in Anambra

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen have attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ojoto, Anambra...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Lawan: S’Court to rule on APC’s appeal against Machina Feb 6

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.