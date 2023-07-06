21.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and EconomyTax and Taxation
Tax and Taxation

Tax experts, traders’ rep express reservations on FG’s plan to collect tax from traders, demand infrastructure revamp in markets

Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH
File Photo. For illustrative purposes only. Credit/Africanews.com
File Photo. For illustrative purposes only. Credit/Africanews.com

Related

TAX experts and a traders association leader are demanding a total revamp of primary infrastructure in markets across the country in commensuration with the Federal government’s plan to be collecting tax from traders.

Expressing their reservations on the plan, market stakeholders are complaining that governments cannot reciprocate tax payments with commensurate infrastructural development, especially in major markets.

The Federal government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), had announced the VAT (valued added tax) Direct scheme, it explained would enable it to collect taxes from the informal sector and reduce multiple taxation in the informal economy.

The FIRS said in a statement it issued on July 3 that it would be partnering with the Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) to collect VAT from traders, especially those in the informal sector, using a unified system of technology.

The president of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Ken Ukaoha, told The ICIR that the government needed to allow traders “breathe” amid the excruciating inflation spike.

“The basic question is: what are the traders gaining from taxation? Look at our taxation and see lots of vagabonds taxing the people that are struggling to breathe. Lots of non-state actors are exploiting the people with different kinds of taxes, and that is a huge concern. Is it the tomato seller, the pepper seller and the vulcanisers that are struggling to raise their heads from poor economic management that you are going to tax?” Ukaoha asked.

Flowing from Ukaoha’s reservations, a tax policy expert with the Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele spoke of the people’s “low confidence” on government’s application of taxes for their (people’s) benefits.

Oyedele said, “I was a research department director for the Fiscal Policy Roundtable set up by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in 2019. We conducted a national tax perception study which revealed that Nigerians have a very low tax morale, that is, the willingness to voluntarily comply with tax obligations. The study shows that only 17 per cent of individuals and 31 per cent of businesses believe that they should pay their taxes correctly.”

Though he regarded the initiative as “good” with the capability to ward off the threats of multiple taxes and extortion by non-state actors, he mentioned, however, the need for proper education to ensure that the readers know their rights and are not exploited by tax officers.

He suggested that the biggest win for the government in the policy initiatives would be tax awareness and data about traders that could be used for economic planning and possible interventions to support informal sector businesses.

An economist and tax expert, Kalu Aja, knocked off the Federal government’s intention to be collecting VAT Direct, saying it is the mandate of state governments and not the Federal government to be collecting VAT.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “VAT is a final consumption tax and most certainly should not be shared. Allow states to determine their best rates so that VAT becomes a marketing tool for states,” Kalu said.

    An economist with Arise Television, Chika Mbonu, said the Federal government has to rise on renewed confidence in it to sustain the reciprocity required to drive taxation at the informal level.

    Mbonu said, “I know there are multifarious taxes in the markets. However, there is a moral issue here – that tax represents the share of government in your profits. Why? Because the government is expected to provide infrastructure and carry out its responsibilities to encourage taxation.

    “Nigerians need to see what the money is being used for, as people are not eager to pay tax if there is no commensurate action to match tax payments.”

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Tech and Innovation

    Four ways criminals could use AI to target victims

    By Daniel Prince, Lancaster University WARNINGS about artificial intelligence (AI) are ubiquitous right now. They...
    Investigations

    40 years after, Gashua Correctional Centre remains uncompleted

    AFTER gulping taxpayer funds for 40 years, the Nigerian government has not completed the...
    Featured News

    Ekiti govt halts planned Guinness World Record kissing marathon

    THE Ekiti State government has stopped a planned three-day kissing marathon billed to take...
    National News

    Road crashes, death declined nationwide during Eid-el-Kabir — FRSC

    ROAD accidents in the country declined by 25 per cent during the just concluded...
    Sports

    “No World Championship tickets for foreign-based athletes that shun national trials”

    AHEAD of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in c, Hungary, billed to hold from...

    Most Read

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Aborted strike: 7 key agreements FG sealed with labour

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Court bars NBC from imposing fines on TV, radio stations

    Sudan crisis: Egypt opens border for stranded Nigerians

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Four ways criminals could use AI to target victims

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.