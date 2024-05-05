TCN announces power cuts in parts of Benin, Delta

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Saturday, May 4, said there will be a power outage in parts of Benin and Delta State.

The power outage commences from Saturday, May 4, to Friday, May 17, 2024.

A statement signed by the General Manager, of Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, noted that the plan was to enable it to erect two 132kV transmission towers at its Amukpe Substation and restring a portion of the Benin-Delta and Delta-Oghara 132kV double circuit transmission lines.

The company said Amukpe Substation would be out for the duration of the work.

This was as the TCN announced that “bulk power supply to Benin DisCo through the following feeders: the ADEJE, INDUSTRIAL, WOODLAND, MOSOGAR, SAPELE (SAPELE) and ABRAKA feeders will be out of bulk power supply for the period”.

According to the statement, the outage was necessary to create a safe working environment for the contractor.

She also said the completion, of the projects would put in place N-1 redundancy that would enable TCN to supply bulk electricity to the substation from either the Benin or Ughelli transmission line.

“This means that when one transmission line is faulty, bulk electricity can still be received in the substation from the second line”, she explained.

She said that the projects would help ensure a more flexible and consistent bulk power supply through the Amukpe transmission substation when completed.

It would be noted that this wasn’t the first time the company would be announcing power interruptions in some parts of the country. Earlier this month, the company announced 6-hr power interruptions due to routine maintenance on its 132kV line 1 at both Gwagwalada and Apo transmission substations, Abuja.

In 2022, The ICIR reported that the frequent grid collapse was attributed to the delay in unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by the Federal Government.