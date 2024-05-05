List of ex-governors under investigation for corruption in circulation is false – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked a report on a list of ex-governors being investigated for corruption widely circulating in the media.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday, May 5, 2024, signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

According to the statement, the commission neither approved nor entertained discussions about looking into former governors’ records with any media outlet, which stated that the report was inaccurate and deceptive.

On Saturday, several reports emerged in the media (not The ICIR) that 58 former governors were under the radar of the anti-graft agency. They were accused of misappropriating N2.187 trillion over 25 years.

According to reports, the 58 former governors – drawn from the six regions of the country – were being probed, while others have been investigated, and prosecuted.

However, in a clarification statement, the EFCC said: “The report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion”, in one of the news outlets is false and mischievous as the Commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.

“This invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors.

It also stressed the necessity for the media to confirm facts related to matters with the commission to prevent deceiving the public with false and inaccurate information and concluded that the public should disregard the story because it is false and misleading.