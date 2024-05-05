Actress, Shan George cries for help after being scammed

VETERAN Nollywood Actress, Shan George has issued a distress call to Nigerians, tearfully seeking help following the withdrawal of all funds from her bank account by a fraudster.
Taking to her official Instagram page on Saturday, May 4, the actress in a video post said tearfully that she had been ripped off all her money and has nothing left to feed her children, adding that the situation is worse because it is the weekend, and she cannot go to the bank to lay complaints.
“Nigerians please help me. Someone called Cecilia just cleared all the N3.6 million in my Zenith Bank account into her Opay. I’m now koboless. I have nothing to eat with my children, the worst part, is today, Saturday, I can’t go to the bank to complain, she said.
According to the actress, the fraudster, Cecilia Chisgoziem Okoro withdrew a total of N3.6 million from her Zenith bank account using an Opay account.
In a subsequent post, she expressed her distress while calling on her followers and notable media personalities to come to her aid.
“I need help cos I’m dying. This person has just cleared my account. Pls my people, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m Dead, Oga Jim Ovia.”
She also added a screenshot of the transaction details showing the breakdown of the withdrawals.