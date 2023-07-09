28.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

Telecoms investment in Nigeria hits $75.6bn – NCC

Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH
NCC Executive Vice-Chairman Umar Danbatta

Related

THE Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has announced that the investment profile in the nation’s telecommunications sector has reached $75.6 billion as of 2021.

The figure comprised foreign direct (FDI) and local investments.

Danbatta disclosed this at an interactive session with stakeholders in the communications media ecosystem in Lagos on July 5, where he provided his scorecard covering the period he became the chief telecoms regulator in August 2015 till this year.

According to him, the investment profile in the sector in 2018 stood at $68 billion. The figure increased to $70.5 billion in 2019, and $72 billion in 2020. By the end of 2021, the figure had risen to $75,560,563,417.79 ($75.6 billion).

The latest figure is the current official investment profile computed in the industry, up from the initial $70 billion investment in the last few years.

The ICIR reports that investments in the telecommunications sector in Nigeria is computed from two sources: the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the financial data the Commission obtains from service providers.

While the CBN collects and calculates an element of the telecoms sector to include FDI, portfolio and others, the Commission collects investment figures from telecom licensees described as domestic investment arising from capital expenditure (CAPEX), which form part of the total investment in the industry.

Danbatta said that through effective regulatory environment put in place by the Commission, the telecom sector had recorded tremendous growth from an initial investment profile of $500 million as at 2001, when the sector was fully liberalised.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    He added that the telecom sector had continued to be a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy through an impressive sectoral contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), up from about 8.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2015, contributing N10.126 trillion to the nation’s GDP in 2022 alone.

    Citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Danbatta said the telecoms sector contributed N10.126 trillion as an aggregate quarterly contribution to the GDP in 2022.

    “In the first quarter, the sector contributed 12.94 per cent equivalent to N2.246 trillion, while the second quarter witnessed an all-time high GDP contribution by the telecoms sector to the nation’s economy, standing at 15 per cent and valued at N2.593 trillion. The sector’s contribution to the GDP in the third quarter was 12.85 per cent, and in the fourth quarter, it grew to 13.55 per cent, which are valued at N2.436 trillion and N2.851 trillion, respectively.

    “The growth trajectory continued this year as telecommunications and the information services sector in Nigeria delivered a handsome N2.508 trillion in terms of financial value contribution to the nation’s GDP, representing 14.13 per cent in the first quarter 2023,” he said.

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Energy and Power

    Indigeneous manufacturers cry out as FG moves to import meters with $155m World Bank loan

    LOCAL electricity meter manufacturing and assembling firms could face economic distress in the days...
    Police

    PSC sacks three police officers, demotes CP, eight others over misconduct

    THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the dismissal of three senior police officers...
    News

    Gunmen kidnap Ekiti APC chairman

    GUNMEN have kidnapped the Ekiti State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul...
    Investigations

    Kano demolition spree: political vendetta or public interest?

    FOLLOWING the marking of houses and subsequent demolition executed by the new Kano State...
    Business and Economy

    Tinubu’s tax reforms raise concerns about Nigerians’ welfare

    AS President Bola Tinubu moves to amend Nigeria’s tax laws and fiscal policy to...

    Most Read

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Indomie: More Nigerian children, others to expect cancer – Institute

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    EXPLAINER: How to break, set a Guinness World Record

    Enugu governor-elect’s NYSC certificate not from us — DG

    Court ruling on NBC fines: What media houses can do

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Indigeneous manufacturers cry out as FG moves to import meters with $155m World Bank loan

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.