Terror alert: FCTA urges residents to install CCTVs as FG beefs up security at NASS

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged Abuja residents to install Close-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in their houses and offices as part of measures to tackle insecurity in the territory.

A statement issued by Director of Information and Communication Muhammad Sule disclosed that the FCT Executive Committee gave the advice during its meeting on Monday, October 31.

The statement noted that installation of CCTVs would improve the security in the FCT.

The call on residents to install CCTVs is coming on the heels of security alerts by the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) over possible terror attacks in Abuja.

The security alert resulted in several countries issuing advisories to their citizens against travelling to Nigeria.

As a result of the terror alert, the US ordered the evacuation of non-essential staff in Nigeria.

The statement issued by the FCT Director of Information and Communication on Monday noted that the alert and advisories had stirred up fears among residents.

According to the statement, the FCT Executive Committee, at Monday’s meeting, said 60 operational vehicles were purchased and distributed to security agencies in line with the campaign against insecurity.

“Even before the issuance of the advisories (by the diplomatic missions), Nigerian security agencies have maintained and intensified surveillance within the FCT to ward off any security breach,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has tightened security at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Starting from Monday, vehicles entering the Complex are subjected to searches by security operatives.

A memo released by the National Assembly Security Management Committee on Monday said different measures have been put in place to tighten security at the Complex.

“One of such measures is the directive to security agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms department to ensure that effective Monday, October 31, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched.

“This entails that the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks,” the memo read.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senators were urged to use the presidential entrance or submit themselves to the scrutiny of the security personnel.