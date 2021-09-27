29.8 C
Terrorists attack Kaduna village, kill 34, injure others

Vincent Ufuoma
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA

GUNMEN suspected to be bandits have killed no fewer than 34 persons following a fresh attack on Madami village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident, said the incident happened in the late hours of Sunday.

Apart from many others who are missing, seven others also sustained various degrees of injuries. Houses were also set ablaze by the terrorists.

Aruwan said that assailants withdrew after engaging in a gun battle with troops of the Nigerian Army.

He disclosed that two suspects were being questioned about the attack.

“The troops mobilised to the location and also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange,” he said.

“Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses and rescued six locals from the infernos.

“As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries, and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State.”

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, describing it as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

El-Rufai said the state government would bear the total cost of injured victims’ treatment. He has also ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to assist the affected households.

He, however, appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident.

